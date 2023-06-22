Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Down 0.5%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

