Financial Analysis: NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) vs. HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) and HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextCure and HCW Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $22.38 million 2.01 -$74.73 million ($2.53) -0.64 HCW Biologics $6.72 million 10.90 -$14.90 million ($0.53) -3.85

HCW Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextCure. HCW Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -40.05% -37.54% HCW Biologics N/A -45.59% -38.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares NextCure and HCW Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.5% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of HCW Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of NextCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of HCW Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextCure and HCW Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 1 3 0 2.75 HCW Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 332.10%. HCW Biologics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given NextCure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than HCW Biologics.

Volatility and Risk

NextCure has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextCure beats HCW Biologics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. The company has a license agreement with Yale University. NextCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

