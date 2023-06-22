First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRME has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRME stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.