First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

