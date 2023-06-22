FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $187.05

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$187.05 and traded as low as C$186.43. FirstService shares last traded at C$188.38, with a volume of 57,901 shares traded.

FirstService Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$196.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 6.1088647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

