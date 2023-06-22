FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Trading Down 0.5%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.99.

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Company Profile

The FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (KOCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any size across the world that meet certain Catholic investment guidelines. KOCG was launched on Jul 14, 2021 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

