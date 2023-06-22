FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

FiscalNote stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 148.26% and a negative net margin of 195.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FiscalNote

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

In other news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,955. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

