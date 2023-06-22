Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

