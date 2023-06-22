Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.76.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.70.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

