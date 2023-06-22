Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.