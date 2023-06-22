Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

