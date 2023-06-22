Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) versus Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Critical Survey

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.19%. Given Freightos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $397.73 million 0.20 -$47.72 million N/A N/A Freightos $19.08 million 2.86 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

Freightos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Summary

Freightos beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

