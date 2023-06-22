Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.15

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.15 and traded as high as $23.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 597,600 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.