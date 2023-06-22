Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.76. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,988 shares of company stock worth $1,364,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

