FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Shares Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 7,486 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $185.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

