FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.37. Approximately 39,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

