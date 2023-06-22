fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Head to Head Review

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for fuboTV and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 2 3 0 2.60 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.81%. Given fuboTV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

fuboTV has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.83, suggesting that its share price is 1,683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.7% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -46.26% -94.34% -34.43% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.01 billion 0.57 -$561.48 million ($2.58) -0.76 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.78 N/A N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats fuboTV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Rating)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

