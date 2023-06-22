FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.68

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.68 and traded as high as $61.06. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 9,420 shares traded.

FUJIFILM Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

