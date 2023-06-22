Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FULC opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,687.81% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $153,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,630,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

