Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,882 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

GATX Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.98 million. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

