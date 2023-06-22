Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 3,054 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.