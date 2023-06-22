Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 5,188 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 595,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Tenable by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,202 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

