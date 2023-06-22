Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 687 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $251.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.65. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

