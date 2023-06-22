Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

LYV opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.