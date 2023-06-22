Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after buying an additional 299,086 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 118,356 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares during the period. 34.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,521.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CWEN opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

