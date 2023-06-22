Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

