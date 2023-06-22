Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $99,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after buying an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,578,000. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,322 shares of company stock worth $2,027,639. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnite Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

MGNI stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

