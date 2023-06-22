Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

