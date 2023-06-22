Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 206 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 603,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 567,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $37,673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $85.81 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

