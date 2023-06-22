Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $85.24 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.