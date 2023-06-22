Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $256,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $372.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $398.89.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.35.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

