Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

