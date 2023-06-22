Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.82

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.82 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 199.65 ($2.55). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 199.40 ($2.55), with a volume of 30,032 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Galliford Try Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of £209.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,661.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.82.
Galliford Try Increases Dividend
About Galliford Try
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
Read More
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Galliford Try
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.