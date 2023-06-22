Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.82

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.82 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 199.65 ($2.55). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 199.40 ($2.55), with a volume of 30,032 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Galliford Try Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £209.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,661.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.82.

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

About Galliford Try

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 6.47%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

