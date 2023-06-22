Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.41. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1,431,441 shares traded.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $776.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Gaotu Techedu from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Gaotu Techedu
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.