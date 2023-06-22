Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.41. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1,431,441 shares traded.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $776.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 108.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 648,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

