GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.40. GDS shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 398,457 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
