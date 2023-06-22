GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.40. GDS shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 398,457 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

About GDS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 316.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

