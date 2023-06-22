Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $36.32. Genelux shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 12,887 shares trading hands.

Genelux Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

