GENinCode (LON:GENI) Shares Down 2%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). 19,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 206,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

GENinCode Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.05. The firm has a market cap of £11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc engages in the development and commercialization of clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

