Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $5.96. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 81,823 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $333.43 million, a P/E ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,675,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 242,522 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,433,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,828,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 85,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

