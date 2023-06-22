Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $5.96. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 81,823 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $333.43 million, a P/E ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,675,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 242,522 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,433,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,828,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 85,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
