Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBCI. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,075.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares in the company, valued at $134,365.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.