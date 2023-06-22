Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.23. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 40,976 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 8,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth $704,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

