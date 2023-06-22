Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 1,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.42.

About Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging market countries. EWEB was launched on Nov 9, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

