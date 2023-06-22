Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Get Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 42.81% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.