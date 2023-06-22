Golden Independence Mining (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading Up 10.8%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.31 and last traded at 0.31. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.28.

Golden Independence Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.36.

About Golden Independence Mining

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Independence gold project consisting of 14 unpatented BLM claims and 60 mill site mining claims covering an area of approximately 640 acres located in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

