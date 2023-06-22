Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up to $3.42

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.51. Grab shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 4,632,009 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Grab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,446,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,943,000 after buying an additional 2,457,921 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at about $89,142,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 448,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 683.0% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

