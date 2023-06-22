Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,446,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,943,000 after buying an additional 2,457,921 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $89,142,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grab by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 448,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Grab by 683.0% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after buying an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

