Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 270 ($3.45) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.20). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Grainger Price Performance

LON GRI opened at GBX 231.40 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.18 ($3.93).

Get Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £297.36 ($380.50). 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.