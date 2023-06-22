Grainger (LON:GRI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.20).

Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 231.40 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 250.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.92. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.18 ($3.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grainger Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert Hudson purchased 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £297.36 ($380.50). 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

