Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.44. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 18,928 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $662.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.54 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0161 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 109,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

