Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:GGM) Shares Down 1.9%

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 235,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 76,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

