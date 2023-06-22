Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:GGM) Shares Down 1.9%

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 235,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 76,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.