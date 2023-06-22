Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halfords Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Halfords Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Halfords Group Price Performance

Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

